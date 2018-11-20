BumbaCoin (BUMBA) Market Cap Tops $24,525.00

BumbaCoin (CURRENCY:BUMBA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, BumbaCoin has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One BumbaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. BumbaCoin has a total market cap of $24,525.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of BumbaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000817 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BumbaCoin Profile

BumbaCoin (CRYPTO:BUMBA) is a coin. BumbaCoin’s total supply is 23,335,668 coins. BumbaCoin’s official Twitter account is @bumbacoin. BumbaCoin’s official website is bumbacoin.com.

BumbaCoin Coin Trading

BumbaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BumbaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BumbaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BumbaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

