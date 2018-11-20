Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 23% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $178.53 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.01490663 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00017268 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007456 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00001350 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Binance, Poloniex, Cryptohub, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, TradeOgre, cfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.