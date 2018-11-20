C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Stake Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,439.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 425,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $22,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $153,672.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,192.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

