Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552,745 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Caesars Entertainment worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 153.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 449,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,542,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 285,428 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $416,000.

In other news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $146,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of CZR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

