Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR):

11/15/2018 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

11/3/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

10/16/2018 – Caesars Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

9/24/2018 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

CZR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Get Caesars Entertainment Co alerts:

In related news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $146,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.