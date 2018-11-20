CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.62

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 10059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Get CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 113,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/calamos-conv-opptys-income-fund-chi-hits-new-12-month-low-at-9-62.html.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.