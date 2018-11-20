Calyxt (CLXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Calyxt from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.44.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 6,256.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 2,521 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $37,411.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 4,083 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $53,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,553 shares of company stock worth $303,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, improved oil composition canola, herbicide tolerant canola, improved quality alfalfa and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, improved protein composition soybeans, drought tolerant soybeans, herbicide tolerant soybeans, and improved yield soybeans.

