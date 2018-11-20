Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,122 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2,329.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,564.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

