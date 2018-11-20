Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $105.76.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-grows-holdings-in-ingersoll-rand-plc-ir.html.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.