Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 19.4% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Nord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,387.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

