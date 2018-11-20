Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,135,000 after buying an additional 645,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after buying an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter worth $5,839,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryolife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRY opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 6,332 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $215,921.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,987.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 3,333 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $112,855.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,817.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $501,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

