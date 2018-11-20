Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of CM opened at $85.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $1.0412 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,970,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.