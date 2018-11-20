Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.0412 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,928,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,910,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,172,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,513,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,120,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,158,000 after buying an additional 1,296,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

