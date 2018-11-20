Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 106,600 Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 2,064.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 106.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.75 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Shares of Aspen Insurance stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

