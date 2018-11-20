Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17,153.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-decreases-stake-in-marriott-international-inc-mar.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.