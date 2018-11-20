Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 954.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Verisign by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Verisign stock opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-3-75-million-holdings-in-verisign-inc-vrsn.html.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.