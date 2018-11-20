Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 14th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

EIT.UN opened at C$11.15 on Tuesday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$11.01 and a 12 month high of C$12.18.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund, formerly EnerVest Diversified Income Trust, is a closed-ended investment trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize net asset value while maintaining and expanding a diversified investment portfolio, primarily through acquiring, investing, holding, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with or in equity and debt securities of corporations, partnerships, or other issuers and such other investments.

