Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $203,087,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $155,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,117,990 shares of company stock valued at $212,750,462. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 45.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

