Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.61 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,106,000 after acquiring an additional 725,193 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 6,258.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 521,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after acquiring an additional 427,822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 144.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,070,000 after acquiring an additional 422,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,211,000 after acquiring an additional 331,736 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $52,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,008.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,423 shares of company stock worth $2,278,268. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

