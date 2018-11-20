Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc (WING)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Wingstop worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 8,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 71,323 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other Wingstop news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $227,013.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,290.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

