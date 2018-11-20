Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Kaman Co. (KAMN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 23.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 7.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $236,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $443.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.01 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

