Capital Growth Management LP Takes $39 Million Position in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,998,000. The GEO Group makes up about 2.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 440,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 77,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE GEO opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $583.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.32 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 3,175 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $79,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $132,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Venturella sold 4,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $114,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

