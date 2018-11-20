Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,460.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 844,584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $29,200,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,799,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

In other news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/carmichael-hill-associates-inc-takes-210000-position-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.