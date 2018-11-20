Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP lessened its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.19% of Carnival worth $62,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 202.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

