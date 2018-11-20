Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.49 Million

Brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post sales of $166.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.45 million and the highest is $167.88 million. Cars.com posted sales of $156.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $664.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.23 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $700.62 million, with estimates ranging from $680.02 million to $722.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

NYSE:CARS opened at $25.10 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 49.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 35.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

