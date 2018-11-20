Carter’s (CRI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $86.17 and last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 21328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.36.

Specifically, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $272,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,835 shares of company stock worth $10,152,425. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

