Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/caterpillar-inc-cat-position-reduced-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.