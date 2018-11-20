CCL Industries (CCL.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.66

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.66 and last traded at C$50.89, with a volume of 179030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.47.
CCL.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th.
CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)
CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.
