Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 151.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $275,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 2,193 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/cedar-capital-llc-acquires-2193-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.