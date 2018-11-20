Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to post $36.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the lowest is $35.94 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $37.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $151.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.02 million to $153.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $144.83 million, with estimates ranging from $144.15 million to $145.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%.

CDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Man Group plc raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1,670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,583 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 762,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,684. The company has a market capitalization of $319.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

