Cellectis (CLLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CLLS opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.76. Cellectis has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $38.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $5,390,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cellectis by 118.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 84,533 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

