Cenovus Energy (CVE) PT Set at $13.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) received a $13.00 price target from equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 5,591,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,748. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.76. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,825,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,198,000 after buying an additional 6,672,019 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,301,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after buying an additional 6,574,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,585,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,253,000 after buying an additional 3,321,205 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,560,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.