Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $17.61. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 4445527 shares.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

