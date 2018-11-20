Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) dropped 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 1,865,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 650,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ceridian-hcm-cday-trading-down-8-5.html.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management services. It operates through Human Capital Management (HCM), and LifeWorks segments. The Human Capital Management segment includes cloud solutions, dayforce and powerplay, as well as bureau HCM solutions. The LifeWorks segment reflects the results of LifeWorks joint venture.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.