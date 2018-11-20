CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in CEVA by 30.7% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 152,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 460,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CEVA by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 93.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.06 million, a PE ratio of 247.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

