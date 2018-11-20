CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in CF Industries by 485.7% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,276.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

