Cfra Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €23.00 Price Target

Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.90 ($25.47) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.56 ($27.39).

RWE stock opened at €19.39 ($22.55) on Friday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

