Charles E. Scripps Acquires 5,000 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Charles E. Scripps bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Charles E. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Charles E. Scripps bought 5,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $89,100.00.

SSP stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. E. W. Scripps’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth $412,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth $488,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 50.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

