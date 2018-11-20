Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth about $3,816,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.76 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

