Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,392 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 411,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,495,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 237,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,675,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, Director Kent Mathy sold 33,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,574,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $421,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,621 shares of company stock worth $5,964,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

EVBG opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,392 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-sells-14392-shares-of-everbridge-inc-evbg.html.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.