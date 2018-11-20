Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $350.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.44.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

