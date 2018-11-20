Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/chevron-co-cvx-position-lifted-by-oppenheimer-asset-management-inc.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.