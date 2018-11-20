China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Upgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.