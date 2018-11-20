CIBC Trims Freehold Royalties (FRU) Target Price to C$13.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.11.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.08 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$8.81 and a 1 year high of C$15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,150.00%.

In other news, Director Marvin F. Romanow purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$223,400.00.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

