Ciena (CIEN) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. 159,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,333. Ciena has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $298,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,875 shares of company stock worth $2,814,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,338,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $510,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,740,000 after acquiring an additional 224,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 52.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,852,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,276,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70,665 shares during the period.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

