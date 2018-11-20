Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $592,000 in NiSource Inc. (NI) Stock

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/cim-investment-mangement-inc-invests-592000-in-nisource-inc-ni-stock.html.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.