Cimarex Energy (XEC) Given a $127.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has been given a $127.00 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 846,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $591.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.