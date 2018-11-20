Citigroup Cuts Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target to $56.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $51.26 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $7,827,209.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,970,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $50,353,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.6% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

