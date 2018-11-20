Citizens (CIA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citizens by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citizens by 7.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens by 61.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

