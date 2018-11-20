City Holding (CHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.23. City reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. City had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,020 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $166,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 3,986 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $322,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in City by 79.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. 32,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. City has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. City’s payout ratio is presently 53.81%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

